So far, Tucson's 2020 Dusk music festival is still on, organizer says

Dusk Music Festival is still on for Nov. 14-15 at Jácome Plaza downtown, but as of last week, the lineup was still a work in progress.

Organizer Page Repp, who launched the EDM music festival in 2016 with John Rallis, Steve Stratigouleas and Illegal Pete’s owner Pete Turner, said he is reaching out to artists for the fall event, however, some have canceled all 2020 touring plans.

Most if not all major stadium tours have been put on hold this summer and dozens are off for the year, according to Billboard magazine.

Taylor Swiift was one of the first to call off her big "Lover Fest" tour that was expected to hit Europe in June and come back stateside for four stadium shows later this summer. Bon Jovi, Shania Twain, U2 and dozens of artists of all genres also have announced plans to stay home until the worldwide health crisis from COVID-19 is less of a threat.

“In the best interest of everyone – No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues – we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar trying to make a chunk of this year work and move where we believe we can roll out our entire 'Chillaxification' Tour," country superstar Kenny Chesney said on his website when he announced in May that he was cancelling his NFL stadiums summer tour.

Repp said 12,500 people attended the 2019 Dusk Festival, which was held at Armory Park. The Jácome Plaza move was announced in April after Armory Park neighbors objected to bringing the event back. The festival had been held in Armory Park for two years. The event features electronica DJs, alt rock bands and, in a first last year, a lone country artist.