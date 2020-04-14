Songs of praise and protest: Tucson musicians' videos show two responses to coronavirus crisis

Dissard's video is unapologetically political as she harshly condemns the firing, using Crozier's words from a memo he wrote that was leaked to the press.

"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Crozier wrote last month. "If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset our sailors."

Crozier was fired days after the memo leaked and sailors under his command gave him a rousing farewell as he was escorted from the ship. That scene opens Dissard's video, which also recalls the tragic 1968 disappearance of the USS Scorpion nuclear-powered submarine that had 99 crew members aboard. Before setting out on its final voyage the vessel was due for a major mechanical overhaul, but the Navy instead made minimal repairs and set her out to sea again.

Ochs recorded the song about the tragedy a year later on his dark folk album "Rehearsals for Retirement."