Sons of Orpheus hosts 23rd annual Tucson food bank concert

The Sons of Orpheus Male Choir of Tucson was in its infancy when founder and director Grayson Hirst and the ensemble performed their first fundraising concert for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 30-year-old choir will perform its 23rd food bank benefit at the Berger Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of the Arizona Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The concert features performances by students from the School for the Blind and holiday favorites from Sons of Orpheus and Mariachi el Quinto Sol.

The choir is reknowned for its holiday music. For years, it has been a regular at the annual Patronato's Christmas at San Xavier, held in December in the historic Mission San Xavier del Bac church. Money raised from the concerts funds ongoing restoration of the nearly 330-year-old misson.