 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sons of Orpheus hosts 23rd annual Tucson food bank concert

Sons of Orpheus hosts 23rd annual Tucson food bank concert

Sons of Orpheus will perform its 23rd annual benefit concert for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona on Wednesday, Dec. 1. 

 Ron Medvescek, Arizona Daily Star

The Sons of Orpheus Male Choir of Tucson was in its infancy when founder and director Grayson Hirst and the ensemble performed their first fundraising concert for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the 30-year-old choir will perform its 23rd food bank benefit at the Berger Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of the Arizona Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

The concert features performances by students from the School for the Blind and holiday favorites from Sons of Orpheus and Mariachi el Quinto Sol.

The choir is reknowned for its holiday music. For years, it has been a regular at the annual Patronato's Christmas at San Xavier, held in December in the historic Mission San Xavier del Bac church. Money raised from the concerts funds ongoing restoration of the nearly 330-year-old misson.

Sons of Orpheus has raised more than $140,000 and 8 tons of food for the food bank in the past 14 years; records of the first few years of the drive weren't available. 

Wednesday's concert begins at 7 p.m. at ASDB, 1200 W. Speedway. Admission is a nonperishable food item or check made out to the Community Food Bank. Virtual donations are being accepted through communityfoodbank.org/Sons-of-Orpheus

Cathalena E. Burch 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Gucci heirs call House of Gucci 'an insult' to the brand's legacy

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News