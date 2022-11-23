Sons of Orpheus is minus a soulful baritone for Tucson holiday shows

Sons of Orpheus — The Male Choir of Tucson will be without one of its longtime members when they perform their 24th-annual Holiday Benefit Concert and Food Drive for the Community Food Bank on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Darwin Hall, the soulful-voiced, towering baritone, died in his sleep on Nov. 4. He was 76 years old.

“It has been stunning to the many who loved him and appreciated him both as a warm and gregarious individual and also as one with many talents,” said Richard Miller, a member of the Sons of Orpheus executive committee, in an email. “His role in our choir was significant, and we are slowly trying to fill some of the gaps that his passing has left.”

Hall had been with Sons of Orpheus for 10 years and had been active in Tucson’s music and theater scene for more than 40 years. Last year, he won the Oro Valley’s Got Talent contest largely for his stunning performance of “Ol’ Man River” from the Broadway musical “Showboat.”

The Sons’ concert on Wednesday will include holiday favorites performed by the choir and children from the Arizona School for the Blind and featuring the El Quinto Sol mariachi. It begins at 7 p.m. at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, and admission is by a voluntary cash donation or donation of nonperishable foods.

The concert kicks off a string of holiday concert performances through mid-December:

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, the ensemble will be at Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, as part of the zoo’s “Holiday Lights” festivities. Admission is free with zoo admission, $12 for adults ages 15 to 61, $10 for seniors, $8 for children ages 2 to 14, and free for children under 2. Details at reidparkzoo.org.

At 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, the Sons bring the holiday show to the Tohono Chul Park amphitheater at 7366 Paseo del Norte on the northwest side. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for members and $6 for children ages 3-12.

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, the group will perform holiday classics at Unity of Tucson church, 3617 N. Camino Blanco. Tickets are $15 or $10 online at UnityTucson.com/livestream.