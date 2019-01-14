Corinne Winters is making up for lost time this week.
After a four-year absence from Tucson stages, the soprano, who has fast-become a rising star on international opera stages, is returning to the Tucson Desert Song Festival, where she is doing triple-duty.
First up is a trio of concerts with True Concord Voices & Orchestra, performing Villa-Lobos’s Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 for her first time.
“It’s iconic. Every great soprano has recorded it or at least sung it live," the 35-year-old Maryland native said during a phone call last week. "There’s a little of the ghost of Anna Moffo and Rene Fleming looming. It’s a beautiful piece, technically challenging for sure, but stunning.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 22, she will perform a recital at Holsclaw Hall of Berlioz’s song cycle “Les nuits d’été” (Summer Nights), which explores dark and night through varying emotions: the playfulness of mischief, the mystery of love and the sorrow of loss.
“When you think about dark or night, it has a different connotation metaphorically or literally. I thought, wow, what if we had a recital called ‘Shades of Night’ and each of the cycles in its different ways explored the different shades of night," she said.
That recital also includes an appearance with her husband of 18 months, British tenor Adam Smith, who will sing aria duets with Winters from Gounod’s "Faust" and Puccini’s "Madama Butterfly."
And somewhere along the way, she's also do a vocal masterclass for students at the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music.
"It'll be a packed week," said Winters, who first introduced herself to Tucson audiences in 2013 when she sang the title role of Gounoud’s “Romeo et Juliette.” She has done two other performances with Arizona Opera: she sang the role of Mimi in Puccini’s “La Bohéme" in 2014 and the role of Tatiana in Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin” in 2015, which was part of the third annual song festival.
Her concert with True Concord also will be the first time she has sung in Portuguese, a language that borrows from French and Latin influences. She has consulted with native speakers and has listened to recordings of the Villa-Lobos piece.
Classical and flamenco guitarist Adam del Monte will join her on the piece, which True Concord in its program notes "creates an expansive, soaring and haunting melody where the solo voice rises ecstatically over a rain forest wall of sound."
Winters said she also will join the choir in three other works including pairing up again with del Monte on a piece by a Spanish composer.
"True Concord Goes Latin" includes works by Mexican, Spanish, Peruvian, Argentinian and American composers.