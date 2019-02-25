Chalk this up as a Tucson first: A mime is among the soloists joining the Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra this weekend.
Tucson mime Rick Wamer will add a silent yet powerful element to SASO's performance of Paul Dukas's visually evocative "The Sorcerer’s Apprentice," one of the cornerstones of the concert that the orchestra will perform on Saturday, March 2, in SaddleBrooke and Sunday, March 3, in Oro Valley.
SASO Music Director Linus Lerner also is bringing in Brazilian clarinetist Lucas Ferreira to perform French composer Françaix's Concerto for Clarinet and Orchestra — the French favorite in the orchestra's concert of "French & Russian Favorites."
You could also add German-French composer Offenbach's Overture to "Orpheus in the Underworld" to the French side. But Rimsky-Korsakov stands alone on the Russian end with his Capriccio Espagnol.
SASO's own Sherry Jameson will solo on English horn for White's Concertino for English Horn, Strings, Harp and Timpani. Performances by winners of the 2019 Dorothy Vanek Youth Concerto Competition rounds out the program.
Saturday's concert is at 7:30 p.m. at DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 Clubhouse Drive in SaddleBrooke. The concert Sunday begins at 3 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Norte in Oro Valley. Tickets for SaddleBrooke are $24 through tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com; it's $23 for Oro Valley through sasomusic.org.