Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra puts on dancing shoes to open new season

Lerner said this season is particularly exciting because he has programmed works centered on dance starting with Grieg’s Symphonic Dances this weekend and including Tchaikovsky’s “The Sleeping Beauty” Suite in November, Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances from “Prince Igor” in February, Stravinsky’s “Firebird” Suite in March and Dvorák’s Slovanic Dances to end the season in late April.

“Hopefully by the end of our season, the pandemic will be over or at least controlled,” Lerner said.

Lerner, who returned to Tucson earlier this week, spent most of the pandemic conducting all over the world including in his native Brazil, where he leads an orchestra, and in South Korea. Last week, he led the Festival de Opera Sin Limites 2021 in La Paz, Baja California Sur, along the Sea of Cortez. The festival was a takeoff of Lerner’s San Luis Opera Festival in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, which SASO has long supported. SASO musicians are part of the opera orchestra, as well, and Lerner’s Tucson orchestra supports a similar opera festival that he runs in Brazil.

Both festivals host the Linus Lerner Vocal Competition, with vocalists from around the world vying for the $7,500 in prize money for the Mexico competition. The winners also get a chance to perform with SASO in Tucson.

Several SASO musicians joined Lerner in Mexico last week for the festival’s weekend opera performances before returning early this week for SASO’s season opener.

