Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra to perform in-person concert at Tucson Mall

Conductor Linus Lerner will lead nearly two dozen Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra musicians in a concert of Baroque music on Sunday, March 7.

 Matt Rolland / Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance

Nearly two dozen Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra musicians will perform a concert of Baroque music on Sunday, March 7 — the ensemble’s biggest concert since the pandemic began last March.

“It’s going to be really nice,” said SASO Music Director Linus Lerner, who said the program celebrates a number of notable anniversaries, including the 300th for Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos. “Baroque music is nice to listen to.”

In addition to two of the six Brandenburg Concertos, the ensemble — 22 string players and a harpsichordist — will perform works by Vivaldi, Corelli and Pachelbel, many of which have opportunities for soloists.

“They are wonderful pieces and they give so many players solos,” Lerner said.

Sunday’s “Baroque Masterpieces for Strings” concert will be performed before an audience of no more than 30 at Tucson Mall’s Catalyst Arts & Maker Space, 4500 N. Oracle Road, beginning at 3 p.m. The concert also will be live-streamed.

Tickets, available on a first-come, first-served basis, are $30 in advance through sasomusic.org until noon on Sunday; there will be no tickets available at the door. Group seating will be limited to four people and masks will be required.

This is the third live event the orchestra has done since last fall and Lerner said the plan is to do one more event later this spring.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

