St. Philip's Plaza brings back live music, with bigger plans in store

With live music as an incentive and the ability to place outdoor tables six to 10 feet apart, Krueger sees St. Philip’s in a unique position to attract diners, even those who are a bit leary of returning to dining in at restaurants.

“We’re just tickled pink to get the opportunity to open and we’re doing it in a relatively safe way,” he said, noting that the past couple months have presented financial hardships to restaurants that might sink many of them.

“We’ve had a bad couple of months and everyone is in the hole financially. But we are cautiously optimistic that this summer is going to be great for us,” he said.

The courtyard can accommodate as many as 1,000 people, but Krueger said with the social distancing guidelines, that number is closer to 500.

This weekend’s performance is not the first post-coronavirus pandemic event at St. Philip’s. Last week, Union Public House hosted performances by Tucson country singers Jack Bishop and Drew Cooper.

“We’re just excited to do live music under the stars,” Kreuger said.

He isn’t alone.

The six members of the 13-year-old Vinyl Tap classic rock cover band are equally excited to get back to doing what they love.