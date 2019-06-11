If you go

What: Sublime with Rome in concert

Featuring: SOJA and Common Kings

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road

Tickets: $33.50 to $78.50 at tickets.casinodelsol.com

Et cetera: Also this weekend at the AVA, country star Jake Owen headlines on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16. Owen ("“Down To The Honkytonk,” “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” “Anywhere With You”) goes on stage at 8 p.m.. Tickets are $25 to $65 through tickets.casinodelsol.com