Susan Graham to returns to Tucson for Desert Song Festival recital

“We had such a good time planning that program in Scottsdale that consisted a lot also of popular works like cabaret and Gershwin tunes, that we decided to make the second half of the program those kinds of works,” said Graham.

This is only Graham’s second Tucson concert, and it marks an encore of sorts to her only other performance at the 2015 song festival during which she also sang Berlioz.

French music is her passion and her calling card going back to the early days her career.

“Berlioz has been one of my favorite, favorite composers since the beginning,” explained the 61-year-old who has done a number of Berlioz’s operas at the Met and around the world. “For some reason, his music always found its way to me, and I always found my way to his music.”

She will devote the first half of her program Friday to Berlioz’s “Les Nuits d’été,” which she recorded years ago. The piece is a cornerstone of the French art song repertoire “and it’s just been such a favorite piece of mine, and I wanted to share it with (Tucson) audiences,” she said.