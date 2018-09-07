Yep, the calendar says September, we have no leaves turning and that blasted sun is blazing hot as July on most days.
But one sure sign that fall is on the way: Arizona Symphonic Winds is heading to Udall Park.
The volunteer ensemble opens its 2018 fall "Music in the Park" series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, with Catalina Foothills High School Falcon Marching Band. Admission is free but they do pass a hat (or bucket) for donations to cover expenses.
The ensemble, which Veres formed in 1986, performs a parks series in the fall and spring. He also leads the Tucson Pops Orchestra in its parks series at Reid Park on Sundays in the fall and spring. That series opens Sunday, Sept. 9.
Here's everything you need to know to get the most out of Music in the Park:
• What: Arizona Symphonic Winds 33rd “Music in the Park” concert series.
• Where: Udall Park’s László Veres Amphitheater, 7600 E. Tanque Verde Road.
• When: Concerts start around 7 p.m. give or take a few minutes, on Saturdays through Sept. 29.
• Who: The volunteer Arizona Symphonic Winds, whose repertoire criss-crosses light classical and pops, led by longtime Tucson conductor László Veres.
• Admission: Always free, but donations accepted.
• Bring a picnic: Grab a big square of green grass, spread out the blanket and the picnic supper.
• Bring the kids: Hey, it's outdoors! Let the kiddos run around and dance to the music. Who knows, they might just fall in love with classical music.
The schedule
• Sept. 9, "Winds and the Marching Band" featuring the Catalina Foothills High School Falcon Marching Band.
• Sept. 15, “Sound of the Golden Flute” with Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal flutist Alexander Lipay playing the music of Mozart.
• Sept. 22, clarinetist John de la Paz makes his Symphonic Winds debut.
• Sept. 29, “Evening With Elena” featuring vocalist Elena Galbraich performing songs by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and others.