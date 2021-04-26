Take a trip back to the '80s with this Tucson hair metal cover band concert

Mötley Crüe is heading to Marana this weekend.

OK, so it's not the real Mötley Crüe, but when you pass along The Station on Marana's West Silverbell Road Saturday, May 1, you will probably swear that the sound coming from the parking lot is Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee.

Mötley Crüe's No. 1 hits — "Girls, Girls, Girls," "Looks That Kill" and the ubiquitous "Dr. Feelgood" — are among the songs the Tucson metal cover band The Dirt will play at the Station Parking Lot Party on Saturday, May 1. Admission is $5 and the gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 at The Station Pub and Grill, 8235 N. Silverbell Road in Continental Ranch.

"It's going to be fun. It's going to be a wild night for sure," said Andy Saenz, drummer for The Dirt, a band that launched in late 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be only the third live show for The Dirt, which turns to the top hair metal bands of the 1980s — Ratt, Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Bon Jovi, Warrant, Scorpions, Skid Row and Mötley Crüe — for inspiration and a setlist. The band did a show at the Station right before COVID hit — 650 people turned out, Saenz said — and another in Phoenix before everything shut down.