Tale of two lists: This Tucson singer-songwriter is up for a Grammy

Then she went to the man in charge, Harvey Mason, Jr.

Mason, a former University of Arizona basketball player (1986-90), was named CEO of the Recording Academy in June after serving as the interim CEO since January 2020. The Academy was embroiled in controversy when he took over, vowing to restore legitimacy to the organization's nominating process.

The central issue facing the Academy was its secret nominating committees that some critics said sidestepped the votes of voting members. There also were allegations of racism, favoritism and vote rigging.

At 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 25, Chorney sent Mason an email asking how she was on the initial nominee list but had been removed when the official list was announced.

At 6:20 that morning, Mason wrote back and promised to look into it.

On Monday, Chorney said she and Mason had a 30-plus-minute phone conversation during which he vowed to look into the situation and circle back to the accounting firm to verify the votes.

By that night, the list was updated and Chorney's name was added. Mason notified Chorney on Tuesday.