A song penned by Tucson country singer/songwriter Drew Cooper is making a splash in Texas courtesy a Red Dirt singer whose cover of the moving ode to fallen soldiers has garnered thousands of views on YouTube.
Cameran Nelson released a video for "Pictures on the Wall" in late June and even before it landed on YouTube, the video in his Texas homestate had racked up 25,000 views within days of its release.
This is the first song of Cooper's to be picked up by an artist, he said.
Nelson, whose career is centered in and around his native Blanco, Texas — west of Austin and just north of San Antonio — is an award-winning Texas country singer. He's been performing professionally since graduating college in 2013.
Cooper will likely pull out "Pictures" when he opens for Idaho-born, Texas-based Americana country rockers Reckless Kelly when they play a Rialto Theatre show at 191 Toole on Thursday, July 19. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23 in advance at ticketfly.com or $25 at the door, 191 E. Toole Ave.