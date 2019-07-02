Texas rising star Josh Ward is tiptoeing into the national country music spotlight from his native Lone Star State.
Last month, his second single to break out of Texas climbed to No. 53 on Billboard’s Hot Country Singles chart. “Holding Me Together” had already crushed the Texas charts a dozen times since he released his debut album “Hard Whiskey” in 2007.
He’s released three studio albums since then, including his 2018 record “More Than I Deserve” that gave him his 12th consecutive No. 1 hit with “The Devil Don’t Scare Me Anymore.”
It will likely be one of the songs that gets him big applause when he headlines The Rock on Saturday, July 6. Opening acts are Phoenix country musician Harry Luge and Tucson’s own The County Line.
Ward is an interesting character in Texas’s vibrant Red Dirt Country scene. He put in his time on the rodeo circuit before working in the state’s punishing oil fields then transitioning to country music. When you’ve lived that much life, you have a story or two to tell, and Ward, the 39-year-old father of two, tells them with a soulful baritone that rings with true authenticity of the cowboy life.
“It’s steel guitar, it’s fiddle, it’s twangy lead guitar overlapping lyrics of heartache, sin and redemption,” savingcountrymusic.com said of Ward’s 2018 album “More Than I Deserve.” “If country music was a skills competition in keeping it between the lines and sticking the landing, Josh Ward would score a 10.0.”
Ward’s music seems to strike a chord with listeners, as well: He has over 2 million views and counting on YouTube and his Spotify streams globally have surpassed 3 million. He also got a little Netflix bump when his song “Together” was featured on the Netflix series “The Ranch” with Debra Winger and Sam Elliott.
Doors for Saturday’s 21-and-older concert at the Rock, 136 N. Park Ave., open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance through rocktucson.com.