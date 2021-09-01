Texas singer brings new album to Tucson's Whiskey Roads show

There was a point during his extended COVID-19 pandemic confinement that Texas country singer Jon Wolfe started to lose his “give-a-damn.”

That’s the feeling you get when that light at the end of the tunnel seems like it’s never going to get quite bright enough to guide you out.

In Wolfe’s case, though, he saw it as a green light to forget everything he thought he knew about the Nashville and Texas record-making machines.

“I couldn’t make a living for a year and a little bit of that frustration started building up this confidence in me that, man, I want to do something different with this record,” he said of “Dos Corazones,” his pandemic record that he released on Sept. 1. “But I also wanted to do something that’s inspiring to me and, hopefully, will be inspiring to my fans. I wanted to do something for them that was really substantial.”

The album came out exactly a year to the day after Wolfe and his wife, Amber, holed up in September 2020 in an old adobe house in Terlingua, Texas, with songwriter Tony Ramey, producer Dave Brainard and a photo and video crew. Over 11 days, working up to 12 hours a day, they penned 16 songs, took 5,000 photos and recorded more than 13 hours of video.