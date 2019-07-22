Fans of James McMurtry won't have to wait long for his next Old Pueblo visit.
The Americana singer-songwriter who hails from Texas is set to be the headliner —performing with singer Bonnie Whitmore — at Club Congress this Sunday.
Expect a splash of politics at the show, with McMurtry's song "State of the Union," which speaks of his take on today's world. He'll also play tracks from his new album, "Complicated Game."
The 21-and-older show starts at 7:20 p.m., with McMurtry set to take the stage at 8:15 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at hotelcongress.com
Coming soon ...
The AVA at Casino del Sol is filling in some blanks of its 2019 concert series. Tickets went on sale last week through tickets.casinodelsol.com for most of these new shows:
• Roberto Tapia, whose 2012 album "El Muchacho" ranked on the Latin Billboard charts, will take over Casino del Sol with Conjunto Primavera on Saturday, Oct 12.
• Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi will take the stage on Oct. 27 with special guest Karol G. Trevi first found musical success in the late 80s, after joining a girl group and releasing her first solo album.
• Toby Keith returns to Tucson Nov. 10, 18 months after celebrating the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough hit "Shoulda Been A Cowboy" with Tucson in early 2018. Tickets go on sale July 27.
The shows are part of a solid fall lineup at the AVA that includes Tejano great Ramon Ayala and Los Invasores de Nuevo León on Sept. 21; Latin musician Luis Fonsi's "Vida" world tour on Sept. 28; country rising stars Midland Oct. 19; and hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan with its 25th anniversary tour on Nov. 2.