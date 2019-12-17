Texas Tenors sharing a holiday stage with Tucson Symphony

The Emmy Award-winning Texas Tenors — John Hagen, Marcus Collins and JC Fisher — bring their “Deep In The Heart of Christmas” show to the Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Dec. 21.

TSO Conductor José Luis Gomez will be at the podium when the cowboy hat-clad trio serves up holiday favorites including “O Holy Night” and “Joy to the World” that really capitalize on their high harmonies.

But a highlight, especially for people who have seen these guys when they headlined Fox Tucson Theatre in 2017, could be when they sing their crowd-pleasing original hit “Bootdaddy.”

The trio hits the Tucson Music Hall stage, 260 S. Church Ave., at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $34 to $105 through tucsonsymphony.org.

Other holiday concerts this weekend include Khris Dodge Entertainment staging its “In the Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular!” on Friday, Dec. 20.

The show stars Katherine Byrnes, Brian Levario, Chach Snook and Crystal Stark and features 94.9 MIXFM personalities Greg Curtis and Meredith Dunkel, hosts of Greg + Mere in the Morning, and the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus.