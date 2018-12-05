There is little that is better than the blues.
Unless it’s blues played live at El Casino Ballroom.
So mark Dec. 7 on your calendar, when the roots rock/rockabilly band the Paladins takes the stage at El Casino.
The band is familiar with the ballroom — it played there back in 1985. The San Diego-based band was just a few years old then. It’s come a long way since.
The Paladins have released a dozen albums (“New World” is the latest) and it is an in-demand band at blues festivals.
Heading up the band are founders Dave Gonzalez, who plays guitar, and Thomas Yearsley on bass. The two started the group in the early ’80s, when they were in high school. Joining them is drummer Brian Fahey.
And don’t miss the opener, the Blues Guitar Rumble. It features a string of Arizona Blues Hall of Famers who are all killers on the guitar: Ed Delucia, Michael P., Mitzi Cowell, Mike Hebert and Koko Matsumoto.
Showtime is 7:30 at El Casino, 37 E. 26th St. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
For more information, go to azblues.org.