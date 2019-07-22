In another life, Lydia Night might have chosen to be a chef.
Night, the fiery lead singer of the LA-based punk rock band The Regrettes, runs an Instagram account strictly dedicated to her meals throughout the day
“For a while now, whenever I’ve cooked for myself I enjoy making it pretty,” Night said. “I thought that it would be an easy way to show people not only another side of me, but especially young women that seeing someone they might look up to can live a healthy way. Hopefully it sets a good example and shows a healthy lifestyle.”
Night has been active musically since she was 2 years old and formed her first band Pretty Little Demons with drummer Marlhy Murphy in 2012; she was just 12 years old.
Three years later, they changed the name to The Regrettes and in 2017 they released their first studio album “Feel Your Feelings Fool!”
“I finished high school and moved out,” said the 18-year-old, who has literally grown up with the band. “I have a hard time taking breaks, and I’ve just been learning that adults don’t always do stuff all the time. It’s OK to sit for a second and not constantly be doing things. I’ve been figuring out what it means to be an adult and take on new responsibilities, and that’s reflected in our music as well. “
On the heels of their new album “How Do You Love?” coming out Aug. 9, the band is playing a show at 191 Toole on Saturday, July 20. The album is the first release from the group with Brooke Dickson and Drew Thomsen, who replaced Violet Mayugba and Sage Chavis last year.
While adjusting to new bandmates can make for a difficult recording process, Night says everybody actually meshed from the very beginning.
“The growing pains were just having members moving around,” she said. “Once we found our fit, it was really like Cinderella’s glass slipper.”
The band has a unique vibe that is reminiscent of the 1950s and ’60s, blending punk rock with elements of surf music and ’60s doo-wop. They have been releasing ’80s infomercial-themed videos on their Instagram in recent weeks promoting the album, with the group dressing up in retro attire.
“I thought it would be a perfect way to introduce this new theme and start in a very easily digestible way,” Night said. “I wanted it to make people think about what’s coming and keep them interested and very curious, especially since none of it really makes sense yet.”
The band has played shows at large venues including Bonnaroo and Coachella, but a venue such as 191 Toole allows for a more intimate setting. But the setting doesn’t seem to matter much, Night says; whether it’s a big arena or theater or small room like 191 Toole, “it’s a big party,” she said.
“A big, loving time,” she added. “I think we want to create a space where people can feel free to dance, make friends and enjoy the music. It is easier in a smaller venue, but it’s a fun challenge in a bigger venue to create that energy and safe space.”