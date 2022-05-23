The spirit of the Grand Ole Opry is coming to Tucson

Tucson is 1,625 miles from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the storied home of the Grand Ole Opry.

But Opry fans can get a sense of the “Mother Church of Country Music” on Memorial Day when the Tucson Opry debuts on the Hotel Congress Plaza.

“It’s truly a variety show,” said Susan Holden, whose Rhythm & Roots series is teaming up with Hotel Congress for the new show. “We’re going to try to do it two to three times a year.”

The inaugural show will include slapstick comedy, corny jokes and a laid-back ambience with performances by a cowboy poet and local musicians alongside two Canadian country headliners. Tucson faves Chris Brashear and Peter McLaughlin will host the show at 7 p.m. Monday, May 30.

Holden, whose long-running acoustic concert series features national and local roots and Americana artists, had planned to introduce the Tucson Opry three years ago, but the pandemic nixed those plans.

Here’s what to expect:

What: Tucson Opry, a collaboration of Rhythm & Roots and Hotel Congress

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Monday; doors open at 6

Where: Hotel Congress Plaza, 311 E. Congress St.

Cost: $25 in advance through hotelcongress.com, $30 day of show

Headliners: The Canadian roots/folk-pop duo The Small Glories — Cara Luft, a founding member of the folk trio The Wailin’ Jennys, and JD Edwards — have won a number of Canadian Folk Music Awards and a 2020 JUNO Award (Canada’s version of the Grammy) nomination. Austin-based Canadian-American country/pop singer-songwriter Whitney Rose, whose music leans neo-trad country, draws influence from the likes of Johnny Cash and Hank Williams. Her critically-acclaimed 2017 album “Rule 62,” produced by The Mavericks‘ frontman Raul Malo, was ranked by several national lists as one of the best country music albums that year.

Local acts: The Gypsy jazz ensemble Hot Club of Tucson, Mexican troubadour Salvador Duran and cowboy poet Richard Tavenner. Matt Nelson, executive director of The Arizona Trail, will be on hand to talk about one of Southern Arizona’s most underrated and interesting outdoor adventures.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.