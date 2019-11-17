Composer taps the grizzly massacre of seven people at Frank Lloyd Wright's Wisconsin mansion for "Shining Brow," which Arizona Opera is presenting this weekend.

Review

Arizona Opera mounted "Fellow Travelers" at the Temple of Music & Art Saturday night. The performance repeated Sunday afternoon.

Coming next season: Arizona Opera will continue taking risks with the world premiere of "Copper Queen," centered on Bisbee's famed hotel. Arizona Opera commissioned the work and will feature an all-female creative team — a first for the company. Also on the 2020-21 season, announced from the stage Saturday by Arizona Opera General Director Joseph Specter: the holiday-themed mariachi opera "El Milagro del Recuerdo/The Miracle of Remembering," a prequel to the first ever mariachi opera "Cruzar la Cara de la Luna" that Arizona presented in 2014; the return of Bizet's "Carmen"; Donizetti's "The Elixir of Love," conducted by Tucson Symphony Orchestra Music Director José Luis Gomez, in his Arizona Opera debut; and a new production of André Previn's "A Streetcar Named Desire."

Details: Visit azopera.org