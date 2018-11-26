Can you believe we are on the cusp of the beginning of the end of 2018?
Well that whipped by in a hot minute!
If you vowed to catch more live music performances this year, now's the time to make good on that at one of these live shows:
- Country for a cause: Granger Smith (aka his alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr.) is bringing the Yee Yee Nation — a Texas play on Yee Haw — to Desert Diamond Casino on Dec. 7. A dollar from every ticket ($17.50 to $27.50 through startickets.com) goes to KIIM 99.5 FM's Penny Pitch holiday drive to benefit Arizona’s Children Association. The show starts at 8 p.m. at Desert Diamond, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road.
- Roots rocking at the Rialto: Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore team up with Alvin's The Guilty Ones band for a show that is the very definition of legendary Texas-kissed roots rock dipped in a pot of country. The Jon Langford Duo opens the show at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St, on Dec. 5. Tickets are $22 to $32 through ticketfly.com.
- Listen to the banjo play: Bruce Hornsby sits at that piano, taps a few keys and you are transported to your favorite corner jukebox bar. And as he sings those piano-driven pop songs that topped the charts during his heyday in the 1990s, you will find yourself disappearing into a time warp, going back to a place where you can still hear the mandolin rain and the banjo wind break another heart. Hornsby goes on stage at 7p.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $34 to $84 through foxtucsontheatre.ticketforce.com.