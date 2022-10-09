 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
These Old Blind Dogs are bringing the 'Circus' to Tucson

Fiddle player Jonny Hardie and guitarist Aaron Jones will be in town with their Scottish folk and Celtic band Old Blind Dogs on Friday, Oct. 14. 

 Gregor Eisenhuth

The Old Blind Dogs, the rollicking Scottish folk and Celtic ensemble with a strong local following, returns to Tucson for a show at the Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway, on Friday, Oct. 14 — and they are bringing the circus with them. 

The group is touring off of its 2021 release "Knucklehead Circus," a 12-track rollercoaster ride, brimming with high-spirited instrumentals and festive, spirited tracks, some traditional and others composed by fiddle player and last remaining original member Jonny Hardie and pipe and whistle player Ali Hutton. Hutton recently left the group to spend more time with family and pursue other projects. 

During its time in Arizona, the last stretch of a tour that has taken the band through several states, including Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Colorado, the Old Blind Dogs have tapped Elias Alexander from Portland, Oregon, to replace Hutton. 

Alexander plays the Scottish smallpipes, Highland pipes and border pipes, and is an active member of the Afro-Celtic group Soulsha. 

The Old Blind Dogs take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $23-$25 through inconcerttucson.com or $26-$28 at the door.

