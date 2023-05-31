Rialto Theatre is hosting an all-local lineup weekend at its sister venue 191 Toole.

Miss Olivia & The Interlopers, anchored by soulful-voiced lead singer Olivia Reardon and bassist David Hostetler, has a new lineup that includes drummer Zaya Briggs and Freddy Jay Walker on guitar, but the funky, soulful blues and rock at the core of the band’s sound and persona remains.

The band plays an 8 p.m. show on Friday, June 2, at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave. downtown, with Lady GuGu opening. Tickets are $10 through 191toole.com.

On Saturday, June 3, veteran Tucson country singer Mark Insley will host a triple bill featuring a mix of blues, country and rock.

Insley and his Broken Angels band head the lineup with singer-songwriter Billy Sedlmayr, a fixture in Tucson since his teenage days playing punk music; and honky-tonk, neo-trad country singer Mamma Coal (aka Carra Stasney).

“Jazzed to host this night with my guests (Mamma) Coal and Billy Sedlmayr,” Insley announced in a May 16 Facebook post, adding that Broken Angels guitar player Damon Barnaby “is going to throw down with Billy and I’m gonna get to sing one with (Mamma).”