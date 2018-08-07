There was this steady drone filtering through your head last week.
"I don't want to go back to school!" repeated by your children over and over and over until you think your head is going to burst.
And then came this week. School bells rang. Yellow buses gloriously filled with your children cruised toward school campuses that haven't seen a giggling/crying adult-in-training in months.
But if that wasn't enough to erase the whine soundtrack from your head, we've found three anecdotes. P.S. Leave the kids at home. They surely have homework to get on top of.
• Hang poolside with Arizona's favorite rock star: Roger Clyne & the Peacemakers are hanging out with Tucson's Sand Rubies and Phoenix area bands the Pistoleros and the Black Moods for Casino del Sol's Sundown Weekend. It's two days of drinking, sunbathing and taking in some pretty incredible music poolside at the Casino del Sol Resort, 5655 W. Valencia Road. The fun starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11; admission is $35. Sunday, Aug. 12 — dubbed the Hangover Sunday Party — kicks off at 11 a.m.; $15 admission. For tickets and details, visit tickets.casinodelsol.com
• Discover what psychedelic rock fused with metal sounds like: Seminal psychedelic heavy metal rockers Vanilla Fudge are bringing three of the four original members to the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., for a show at 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12. This is a band credited with bridging the gap between metal and psychedelic when they first hit the scene in 1967. You can pretty much credit them for influencing the direction of superstar bands that followed including Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin and Styx. Vanilla Fudge broke up in 1969 and has gotten back together in various incarnations over the decades. The lineup for the Rialto show includes original members Mark Stein, Vince Martell and Carmine Appice. Bass player Pete Bremy has been part of the band since 2000. Reserved seats are $36 to $47; there's also a "dog days of summer" deal for $31 through ticketfly.com
• Bang your head to homegrown metal: It's going to be loud, we can guarantee that. But sometimes surrounding yourself with melodic, head-banging, guitar crunching hard rock can drive all the demons out. OK, so it may create different demons but what the heck. Tucson's own Decayer holds the door open Saturday, Aug. 11, for five other bands including several from Tucson: With Crows, Whitewolf, Pickwick Commons, Bury Me Alive, Amoras Bane. Admission is $6 in advance through rocktucson.com or $8 at the door, 136 N. Park Ave. near the University of Arizona.