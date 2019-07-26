If you go

What: St. Andrew's Bach Society presents "The Virtuoso Flute"

Featuring: Tucson Symphony Orchestra principal flute Alexander Lipay

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28.

Where: Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Tickets: $15, $10 for students in advance at standrewsbach.org or at the door

Program:

Haydn's Serenade in C for Flute

Mozart's Concerto in D major

Mercadante's Concerto in E minor

Chaminade's Concertino op. 107