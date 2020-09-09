This Tucson choir will isolate in a bubble to salvage its fall season amid COVID-19

In what looks to be a first in the nation for classical music, Tucson’s True Concord Voices & Orchestra is taking its cue from professional basketball to salvage its fall season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ensemble is following the NBA’s lead and creating a “bubble” to isolate 16 of the group’s vocalists, who are coming from out of state, to perform 26 concerts over the course of six weeks.

Twenty-four of those concerts, which also will include two Tucson vocalists and the ensemble’s Tucson-based chamber orchestra, will be performed before live audiences of no more than 50 people between Oct. 20 and Nov. 15. The remaining two events will be recorded to be streamed online at the end of the year.

“Our mission is to create experiences that move and enrich and inspire,” said True Concord Board of Directors President Nancy March. “It seems to us now more than ever people need those experiences. They are few and far between, and we wanted to be able to contribute something and continue to serve our mission if we could do it safely.”

“As we were looking at all kinds of possibilities, the NBA came up, and it was like, if they can do it, why can’t we?” said True Concord founder and music director Eric Holtan. “We don’t know of anybody else that’s doing this in the arts world.”

Professional basketball created the bubble in Florida in July so that the NBA and WNBA could safely have a season. The teams compete without fans in the stands, and players and team personnel are completely isolated to prevent the spread of COVID-19.