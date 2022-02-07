This Tucson festival is ready to showcase Black artists

Performances showcasing Black artists based in Southern Arizona, covering spoken word, hip-hop, jazz and the visual arts, will take place in venues around Tucson this month as part of the Black Renaissance festival.

The events, meant to coincide with Black History Month, will be the first held as part of the festival since early 2020, before the start of the pandemic.

Festival founder and curator, musician Seanloui Dumas didn’t hold any live events last year, opting instead to produce a series of podcasts and other forms of online content promoting Black artists throughout Arizona (you can hear the pods and get more details about upcoming events at blackrenaissance.online).

But Dumas, who launched the festival series in 2019, said people have been eager to get back to live shows.

“That energy of celebration, the energy of coming together with one focus, it is something that is very electric,” he explained.

Among the planned activities: