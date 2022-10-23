This Tucson record show will have thousands of albums for sale

Need proof that vinyl records are still red hot as collectibles?

Talk to Bruce Smith, whose Tucson Record Show returns for its 17th year this Saturday, Oct. 29.

Smith, owner of the online record business Cassidy Collectibles, said last year's show was easily one of the best he's ever had.

Not only were the attendance numbers high, but "nearly all of the sellers I talked to were very pleased and anxious to come back," he said.

Smith is cautiously optimistic that this show will do just as well, with about 20 dealers from across Arizona set to offer tens of thousands of titles from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd.

Smith said a little bit of everything will be available: jazz, soul, hip-hop, country. But the most popular titles by far, year after year, are the classic rock albums.

"People are always looking for bands like Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Queen," Smith said. "Beatles stuff still sells really well."

And there will be albums that fit just about every price range. Smith said many of the records he'll be selling range between $10 and $30, but other sellers will have albums for less and some will have titles for significantly more.

"Sometimes, the people who want those higher priced albums are the other sellers," Smith said." "The sellers tend to be the serious collectors who are more likely to drop hundreds of dollars on a record."

Smith said a lot of people come through the show to take in the nostalgia.

"You don’t have to buy very much to have a good time," Smith said. "It is like going to a music museum. I've seen people look through the records, saying 'This brings back memories.'"

Admission to the show is $4. If you want a head start, you can get in as early as 8 a.m. for $8. For more information, visit facebook.com/tucsonrecordshow.