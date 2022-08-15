This Tucson roller rink event will kick skating up a notch

It will be Skate Country on steroids when Bros Entertainment LLC hosts its Roll Bounce event at the roller rink, 7980 E. 22nd St., from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The lighting and DJ services company plans to take the venue’s usual Thursday night adult skate session to the next level, with lasers, disco balls and downtown fixture DJ Truly, live mixing his library of ‘80s and ‘90s hip-hop and R&B hits, for the rolling, 18-and-older crowd.

The evening will feature food trucks, selfie stations and photo booths. A costume contest will be held for those in their finest ‘80s and ‘90s attire.

“We want to make the experience more energetic, more fun,” said Nicholas Gomez, co-owner of Bros Entertainment. “We are bringing in things that they don’t normally have.”

The event is part of an initiative for the company, Gomez said, to bring the community back out after what at times seemed like an endless pandemic.

“We want to bring everybody together again, show everybody that events are back,” Gomez said. “It is OK to socialize and get out of your comfort zone.”

Gomez said they chose Skate Country because Gomez grew up on Tucson’s east side and spent much of his childhood at the rink.

He is still a regular fixture there on Thursday nights.

“I’ve been going there for the last 14 years,” said Gomez, a graduate of Pantano High School. “I’ve always wanted to have an event there. We are just having fun with it.”

Gomez said his company plans to have community happenings every three months or so. The next event will be Bandas Y Mamalonas 2022, a car show and live music party, set to take place on Oct. 15 at Kennedy Park.