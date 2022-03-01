Three shows you shouldn't miss this week in Tucson

Two of Tucson’s biggest concerts to date — folk-rock icon Bob Dylan and funny man Kevin Hart — are playing back-to-back shows at Tucson Music Hall this weekend.
There are a couple hundred tickets available for Dylan’s 8 p.m. show on Friday, March 4, at the Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. But if you dragged your feet and thought you could get tickets this week to see Hart, who’s playing two shows on Saturday, March 5 — he performs at 7 and 10 p.m. — you blew it. The 7 p.m. show is totally sold out and as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, when we checked the TCC website there were six seats left for the 10 p.m. show.
While Dylan and Hart are the biggest names heading our way this weekend, they certainly aren’t the only shows in town.
We found three other upcoming concerts that might make it easier to forget that you missed out on seeing one of the biggest icons in music and one of the funniest comedians in America.
Blues-rock guitar phenom Kenny Wayne Shepherd and his band are playing the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., at 8 p.m. Sunday, March 6. He’s celebrating 25 years in the limelight and Tucson, where he regularly stops when he’s on tour, is on his itinerary. $39-$58 through rialtotheatre.com
Judy Collins is from the same generation/era as Dylan, only she dresses much nicer. With 55 albums to her credit, the sublime-voiced Collins has an extensive body of work to draw from when she plays the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8. $37.50 to $67.50 through foxtucson.org
Club Congress is hosting an all-Tucson band night on Thursday, March 3, featuring Noah Martin Band, the Basements and Orchadia, but we like to think this is more of a spring break kickoff. The University of Arizona, where the Basements got their start less than a year ago, is on break from the week of March 7, which means that Thursday is, for all intents and purposes, the last day of school until classes resume March 14. Party time! The all-ages show kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in the club, 311 E. Congress St., and tickets are $5 through hotelcongress.com
