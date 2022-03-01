Three shows you shouldn't miss this week in Tucson

Two of Tucson’s biggest concerts to date — folk-rock icon Bob Dylan and funny man Kevin Hart — are playing back-to-back shows at Tucson Music Hall this weekend.

There are a couple hundred tickets available for Dylan’s 8 p.m. show on Friday, March 4, at the Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. But if you dragged your feet and thought you could get tickets this week to see Hart, who’s playing two shows on Saturday, March 5 — he performs at 7 and 10 p.m. — you blew it. The 7 p.m. show is totally sold out and as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, when we checked the TCC website there were six seats left for the 10 p.m. show.

While Dylan and Hart are the biggest names heading our way this weekend, they certainly aren’t the only shows in town.

We found three other upcoming concerts that might make it easier to forget that you missed out on seeing one of the biggest icons in music and one of the funniest comedians in America.