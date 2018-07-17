Thriving arts scene helping change Marana's rural image

The Marana Community Music Theater troupe is putting on its first music theater production, a concert version of "The Wizard of Oz."

The cast

Dorothy — Dani Ochoa.

Aunt Em/Glinda — Sarah Chico.

Uncle Henry/Emerald Guard — Dallin Patton.

Zeke/The Cowardly Lion — Jesus Limon.

Hickory/Tinman. — Tor Isachsen.

Hunk/Scarecrow — Nick Victoratos Almira.

Gulch/Wicked Witch — Jessica Duran.

The Professor/Oz — Brian Paradis.

The Jitterbug — Haley Jaeger.

General of the Winkie — Jordan Rivero.

Nikko, Captain Flying Monkey — Eduardo Zabala.

The Trees: Tanya Sonoqui, Amy Martinez and Jose Gonzalez.

The Crows: Mathew Balicki, Sarah Rosthenhausler and Gabe Rivero.

Jitterbug: Emily Sears and Greylyn Zurita.

The Munchkins: The Mayor, Jordan Rivero; The Coroner, Tyler Godowski; The Barriste, Mat Balicki; Muchkin soloists, Delany abd Devin Harkins; Braggart, Daniela Levy; Lollipop Guild, Gabe Rivero, Jose Gonzalez and Eduardo Zabala; Lullaby League, Maya Peden, Olivia Frederickson and

Sevin Williams; Munchkin No. 1, Tara Luther; Munchkin No. 2, Michaella Gladden.

The Ozians: Manicurist, Amy Martinez; Beauticians, Melayna Gran, Michaella Gladden, Maya Peden, Sevin Williams and Ryianna Larkin-Smith; Polishers, Mat Balicki, Tyler Godowski, Jose Gonzalez, and Gabe and Jordan Rivero.

The Winkies: Jose Gonzalez and Gabe Rivero.

Ensemble: Amy Martinez, Ashley Auchincloss, Brian Paradis, Daniela Levy, Delaney Harkins, Devin Harkins, Emilee Sears, Gabriel Evan Rivero, Greylyn Zurita, Haley Jaeger, Hannah Singer, Eduardo Zabala, Jill Smith, Jordan Rivero, Jorge A. Sanchez, Jose Gonzalez, Mathew Balicki, Maya Peden, Melayna Gran, Michaella Gladden, Olivia Fredericksen, Ryianna Larkin-Smith, Sarah Rosthenhausler, Sevin Williams, Tanya Sonoqui, Tara Luther, Tyler Godowski and the MCMT Choir.