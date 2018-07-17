Robert Plant, center, is bringing the Sensational Space Shifters with him to Centennial Hall on Sept. 19. It’s his first Tucson show since he played the AVA at Casino del Sol in 2010.

 Courtesy Robert Plant via Facebook

Robert Plant will make his long-awaited Tucson encore when he plays Centennial Hall on Sept. 19 — the only Arizona date so far on his 2018 world tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 20, through ticketmaster.com or uapresents.org; prices were not released.

Plant last played Tucson in summer 2010 when he brought the Band of Joy with him to the AVA at Casino del Sol. This time out he’s bringing the Sensational Space Shifters — Plant, Liam “Skin” Tyson, Justin Adams, Billy Fuller, Dave Smith and Juldeh Camara.

The show is part of Plant’s world tour for his new album “Carry Fire.”

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch.