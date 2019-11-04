Toby Keith brings his "That's Country Bro!" Tour to Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 10, the final show in the AVA at Casino del Sol's 2019 concert series.
The show comes two weeks after Keith released his "Greatest Hits: The Dog Show Years" album on Oct. 25, an album that includes the hits he released on his own Show Dog Nashville label over the past 14 years. The label, which he launched in 2005, merged with Universal Nashville in 2009 and is now Show Dog-Universal Music.
The album reads like a setlist from his show Sunday including "Red Solo Cup," "American Ride," "Beers Ago," Made In America" and a few new songs including "That's Country Bro" and "Don't Let the Old Man In." Also expect to hear his early hits that made him one of the hottest country artists in America including "Beer for My Horses," "Shoulda Been A Cowboy," "Whiskey Girl," "Who's That Man," "Wish I Didn't Know Now" and "How Do You Like Me Now?!"
If past shows are prologue, expect Sunday's show to end on a patriotic note with Keith's anthems "American Soldier" and his blistering post-9/11 pledge "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)."
Keith is expected to go on stage at 8 p.m. Sunday at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Reserved seats are sold out and lawn tickets are $60; there are seats in the stage-front pit for $150 through tickets.casinodelsol.com