Totally classic: Rockers, R&B artists and a bluesman fill downtown this weekend

It's been a few years since R' Dub brought his Slow Jams R&B showcase to his old hometown.
But R Dub — aka Randy Williams — is back with a lineup that includes 1980s hitmakers Atlantic Starr and former Kumbia King-turned hip-hop star Frankie J.
Also on the lineup for Slow Jams 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 29, is Jon B, J. Holiday and Amanda Perez. R Dub and 97.5 The Vibe are hosting the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $49.50 to $45.50 through ticketmaster.com
Also coming to Tucson stages this weekend:
• Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, baby bro of the late legendary bluesman Stevie Ray Vaughan, plays a show at the Rialto Theatre on Sunday, March 1, fresh from his Grammy nomination for his latest album, "Baby Please Come Home." The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $30 and $40 through rialtotheatre.com
• 1970s rock band Three Dog Night is heading to Fox Tucson Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 27, as part of the West Coast leg of its early 2020 touring. The band, which has been around since the late 1960s and is still fronted by original co-lead singer Danny Hutton, has five decades of hits to draw from including their signatures “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One." Thursday's show at the Fox, 17 W. Congress St., starts at 8 p.m. The show is sold out.
• Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tim O'Brien is getting a little vocal lift from longtime girlfriend and musical partner Jan Fabricius when he takes the stage at St. Francis in the Foothills on Friday, Feb. 28. During his show, presented by In Concert, O'Brien plays fiddle, guitar and banjo with Fabricius filling in the harmonies. Friday's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis, 4625 E. River Road. Tickets are $22 in advance, $20 for seniors, through inconcerttucson.com or at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave; or the Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell Ave. It's $25 at the door.
