Totally classic: Rockers, R&B artists and a bluesman fill downtown this weekend

It's been a few years since R' Dub brought his Slow Jams R&B showcase to his old hometown.

But R Dub — aka Randy Williams — is back with a lineup that includes 1980s hitmakers Atlantic Starr and former Kumbia King-turned hip-hop star Frankie J.

Also on the lineup for Slow Jams 2020 on Saturday, Feb. 29, is Jon B, J. Holiday and Amanda Perez. R Dub and 97.5 The Vibe are hosting the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $49.50 to $45.50 through ticketmaster.com

Also coming to Tucson stages this weekend:

• Texas blues guitarist Jimmie Vaughan, baby bro of the late legendary bluesman Stevie Ray Vaughan, plays a show at the Rialto Theatre on Sunday, March 1, fresh from his Grammy nomination for his latest album, "Baby Please Come Home." The all-ages show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $30 and $40 through rialtotheatre.com