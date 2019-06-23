They say diversity is the spice of life, and we've found three very diverse shows to spice up your life.
The only hitch: They're all on Friday, June 28.
- Texas produces more than just cowboys and country music. Zapata, Texas-born norteño/tejano group Intocable set the template for Tex-Mex music with its fusion of robust Tejano conjunto and Norteño folk rhythms with a decidedly pop balladry. The band has placed 10 singles atop the Billboard Latin charts in its 25-year run and they've won four Grammys in a career that's so far produced 22 albums. But that's all fodder for the resume: The reason you want to see these guys when they headline the AVA at Casino del Sol is because they are off-the wall fun. Voz de Mando and Banda Machos are also on the lineup. The show starts at 8 p.m. at the AVA, 5655 W. Valencia Road. Tickets are $30 through tickets.casinodelsol.com.
- The Indigo Girls duo of Amy Ray and Emily Saliers return to the Rialto Theatre with opener Lucy Wainwright Rohe, the singer-songwriter daughter of Loudon Wainwright III and a regular road warrior with the Girls and with DIY recording diva Ani DiFranco. We love when Ray and Saliers make their way here every couple just to hear all those great songs that take us to a place a little "Closer to Fine." Their show starts at 8 p.m. at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St. Tickets are $38 to $64 through ticketfly.com.
- Across the street at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., Phoenix's grungy retro-pop rockers Pro Teens team up with the one-man band of producer/singer-songwriter Harriet Brown for a free show. Pro Teens have been working the Phoenix music scene since 2014, ever evolving along the way. They've gone from garage-rocking pop to gritty surf rock with Southwest flare to dreamy pop on their latest album, 2016's "Accidentally." Brown, meanwhile, is known for his 1980s-inspired R&B that he likes to call romantic funk. His 2014 debut EP "New Era" sounded "like retro-futuristic machine soul spiked with vintage Japanese art-pop elements, howling falsetto vocals, and scorching guitar solos," according to a description on the Hotel Congress website. Admission is free and it's a 21-and-older show. Details: hotelcongress.com.