If you go

What: "Broadway to the Sunset Strip”

Presented by: Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Featuring: Broadway stars Susan Egan (the original Belle in Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," Sally Bowles in "Cabaret"); Doug Labrecque (Phantom and Raoul in the Harold Prince production of "The Phantom of the Opera"); and Lisa Vroman (Christine in "The Phantom of the Opera"). Guest conductor Christophe Confessore.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, adn 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13

Where: Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.

Tickets: $31 to $79 through tucsonsymphony.org