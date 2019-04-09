Here’s a not-so-secret secret about Tucson: We are the center of the guitar excellence universe.
The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music is home to one of the largest guitar programs in the country, a program so well-regarded that big names in the guitar world including David Russell book residencies that include public concerts, and legendary artists including the famous Assad brothers — Odair and Sergio — are regulars to the UA stages and to concerts with our equally impressive Tucson Guitar Society.
So it’s no wonder that Dove of Peace Lutheran Church tapped a trio of international guitarists — Misael Barraza-Diaz from Mexico, Bin Hu from China and Steven Lerman from San Diego — for the next installment of the church’s 15th annual free concert series.
All three of the musicians are UA doctoral students of the guitar program:
- Barraza-Diaz is from Sonora, Mexico, and is largely regarded as one of the country’s most outstanding guitarists of his generation. He has won a number of international competitions including first-place finishes in UA’s David Russell Bach Prize, the Chihuahua International Guitar Competition, the Indiana International Guitar Competition and the Montreal International Guitar Competition.
- Hu is finishing his doctoral degree under Thomas Patterson. In addition to having performed as a soloist all over the world, Hu performed the world première of a guitar concerto composed by Jorge Rodriguez-Caballero.
- Lerman has won 23 international competitions including nine first prizes. Last year, he was selected as only the third guitarist in its 29-year history to win the Frances Walten Competition in Seattle that is open to all classical instruments.
The trio will perform works by Bach and a handful of Latin American composers including Sergei Rudney, Joaquin Rodrigo, Ennio Morricone and Leo Brouwer on Sunday, April 14.
The concert begins at 2 p.m. at Dove of Peace, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road. Admission is free and donations will benefit Gospel Rescue Mission.