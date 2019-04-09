Jazz Under the Stars

In addition to hosting the trio of international guitarists, Dove of Peace Lutheran Church is also putting on its annual Jazz Under the Stars concert on Saturday, April 13, with the duo of Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey.

It's a free concert — Dove of Peace never charges for its musical events, although you can kick in a donation that will go to a local charity — and they throw in complementary wine and cheese.

This is the 15th year for Jazz Under the Stars, which is held outside at the church, 665 W. Roller Coaster Road, beginning at 7 p.m., just as the evening sky settles in for the night. It's a chance to sip wine, nibble cheese, artisan bread and baked goods and enjoy the music and the fellowship music creates.

And the music will be pretty terrific. Van Deurzen and Otey tour the country from big jazz and blues festivals to intimate clubs and theaters performing a blend of hot jazz, boogie-woogie and scorching blues.