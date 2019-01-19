Review

Trombone Shorty played a UA Presents concert at Centennial Hall Friday night as part of the Tucson Jazz Festival. The festival has three more events before it wraps up on Monday, Jan. 21:

• Very few tickets remain for Pink Martini's 2 p.m. concert with Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Jan. 20, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.; tucsonsymphony.org

• There are no tickets left for Bobby McFerrin's 7:30 p.m. show on Sunday at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St.

• Thankfully, you won't need a ticket for the FREE Downtown Jazz Fiesta @ 5th and Congress from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. In addition to a handful of local and regional artists including the Pueblo High School Mariachi Aztlan de Pueblo student group, nationally known Latin jazzman Poncho Sanchez and his Latin Band will perform on the MLK mainstage at 2 p.m. Stages are located downtown around Fifth Avenue and Congress Street.