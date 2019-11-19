If you go

What: True Concord Voices & Orchestra present "Mozart & da Vinci"

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Sahuarita Unified School District Auditorium, 22 W. Sahuarita Road; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 7650 N. Paseo Del Norte in Oro Valley

Tickets: $25 and $40 through trueconcord.org

Program:

Mozart's “Solemn Vespers”

Jocelyn Hagen's "The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci" for choir, orchestra and film