If you go

What: True Concord Voices & Orchestra "Lessons & Carols by Candlelight: Love’s Pure Light”

When and where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 2800 W. Ina Road; 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive in Green Valley; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. Phillip’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 4440 N. Campbell Ave.; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.; and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 3738 N. Old Sabino Canyon Road.

Tickets: $25 and $40 through trueconcord.org or at the door.

Program: Sacred and popular carols including "Sing We Now of Christmas," "O Holy Night," Love Came Down at Christmas," "Of the Father's Love Begotten," "O Come All Ye Faithful,' "Joy to the World" and a special performance of "Silent Night" to commemorate the song's 200th anniversary.

Run time: 75 minutes, no intermission.