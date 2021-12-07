True Concord kicks off holiday concerts; Repertory Singers, TSO also have shows

There’s something about sitting in the pews of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church and hearing the full force of the True Concord Voices & Orchestra choir sing hallelujahs that puts you in a quiet happy place.

And when the choir and chamber orchestra combine, it can be downright soul-lifting, especially when the program includes beloved Christmas carols and holiday gems.

True Concord will take us there this weekend with “From Anticipation to Joy: Lessons & Carols by Candlelight,” its annual Christmas concert that will feature guest musicians Christine Vivona on harp and Guy Whatley on organ.

The program will include songs from the ensemble’s 2019 album “Christmas with True Concord: Carols in the American Voice,” a collection of international Christmas songs that are rarely performed in America.

Green Valley composer Gerald Near arranged a few of those songs for the album. His newest work for True Concord, “Christina Rossetti’s In the Bleak Midwinter,” will anchor this weekend’s performances beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. Philip’s in the Hills, 4400 N. Campbell Ave.