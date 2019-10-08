If you go

What: True Concord Voices & Orchestra "Shakespeare in Song"

When and where: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, 600 S. La Cañada Drive in Green Valley; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Catalina Foothills High School, 4300 E. Sunrise Drive; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St.

Tickets: $25 to $40 through trueconcord.org

Program: Includes works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Dominick Argento, Verdi, Nils Lindberg, Emma Lou Diemer and the world premier of Tom Peterson's "Being Many, Seeming One," based on the texts of Shakespeare’s Sonnet No. 8 that inspired True Concord’s name. The work won the third annual Stephen Paulus Emerging Composers Competition.