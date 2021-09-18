True Concord's 2020 holiday video nominated for an Emmy

The Grammy-nominated True Concord Voices & Orchestra can now add Emmy-nominated to its resume.

The professional choir's recorded performance of Stephen Paulus's "A Savior From On High," which streamed on its YouTube channel last December, was nominated for a regional Emmy for audio engineering.

True Concord itself is not actually nominated; the nomination is for senior audio engineer Alex Kosiorek. But should Kosiorek win, the plaque on the trophy will cite True Concord.

Kosiorek works with PBS Arizona, which collaborated with the choir on the video — part of True Concord's groundbreaking 2020 bubble season in which they brought in musicians from around the country and isolated them throughout monthlong fall and spring seasons.

True Concord will add the Emmy nomination to the Grammy nomination it received for its 2015 recording of “Far In the Heavens: Choral Music of Stephen Paulus."

Paulus, who died in 2014, won one of his two Grammys that year for his 2011 piece “Prayers and Remembrances,” which True Concord commissioned from him. The work is the cornerstone of the album, which commemorates the 10th anniversary of 9/11.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.