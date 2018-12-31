The Tucson Symphony Center will resemble a giant stuffed-animal zoo on Saturday, Jan. 5, when the TSO String Quartet hosts the first installment of the new year of the orchestra’s Just for Kids concert series.
Kids are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animal for the orchestra’s Animal Adventures concert. The kid-friendly concert, which lasts just under an hour, will feature Bruce Adolphe’s “Farmony” for string quartet and farm animals.
We’re assuming that the aforementioned “farm animals” will be the stuffed ones the kids are holding. But you never know.
There also will be live animals, provided by Hope Animal Shelter, and Tucson magician Mr. Magic B will be on hand to demonstrate some sleight-of-hand trickery.
The concert starts at 10 a.m. at the Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave., off East Grant Road, and admission is free, although donations are happily accepted. My 92.9FM will broadcast the concert live.
Also during the concert, kids can get their faces painted, create arts and crafts and win prizes.
The five-concert Just for Kids series wraps up in February. Details: tucsonsymphony.org