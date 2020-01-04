TSO moves closer to Beethoven symphonies goal

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra continues its season of Beethoven this weekend with a symphonic two-fer: Beethoven's Symphonies No. 8 and No. 2.

"Beethoven x 2" brings the orchestra, under the baton of Music Director José Luis Gomez, closer to its goal of performing all but one of Beethoven's nine symphonies in honor of the 250th anniversary of his birth. Gomez left off No. 9, the choral symphony, because the orchestra had performed it in spring 2018.

Gomez will complete the cycle in February with Nos. 1 and 6 on Feb. 14 and No. 3 on Feb. 28.

Here's a little tutorial on Beethoven's 8 and 2 to give you a leg up on the concert, part of the TSO's MasterWorks series on Saturday, Jan. 11, and Sunday, Jan. 12, at Catalina Foothills High School.

Symphony No. 8, composed in 1812, premiered in 1814

Beethoven liked to call this ""my little Symphony in F," largely because he wanted to distinguish it from Symphony NO. 6 also composed in the F key.