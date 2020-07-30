TSO postpones season, plans digital events from concerts to its educational programs

Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Thursday postponed its 2020-21 season, opting instead to present digital performances by small ensembles, rebroadcasting concerts from past seasons and hosting online discussions with musicians and Music Director José Luis Gomez.

Also in the works: Continuing and expanding the orchestra's educational programs including its breakthrough Young Composers Project online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dates and programming details are still being worked out, Gomez said.

“What we want to do is we recognize that this is not just about putting a video of a solo or trio quintet or larger on a computer screen. That’s why we want to take a little time and not rush this process either," Gomez said. "This is about creating a new model. This will be a sustained model moving forward.”

"We are literally creating a new concert space moving forward and that can't be just a reactionary course," added TSO CEO and President Stephen Haines. "With the realities we face, and with the CDC guidelines, we know and our constituents know, as well, that there is no way we" can present live events with the full orchestra,