TSO postpones season, plans digital events from concerts to its educational programs

Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Thursday postponed its 2020-21 season, opting instead to present digital performances by small ensembles, rebroadcasting concerts from past seasons and hosting online discussions with musicians and Music Director José Luis Gomez.
Also in the works: Continuing and expanding the orchestra's educational programs including its breakthrough Young Composers Project online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Dates and programming details are still being worked out, Gomez said.
“What we want to do is we recognize that this is not just about putting a video of a solo or trio quintet or larger on a computer screen. That’s why we want to take a little time and not rush this process either," Gomez said. "This is about creating a new model. This will be a sustained model moving forward.”
"We are literally creating a new concert space moving forward and that can't be just a reactionary course," added TSO CEO and President Stephen Haines. "With the realities we face, and with the CDC guidelines, we know and our constituents know, as well, that there is no way we" can present live events with the full orchestra,
The orchestra is the latest Tucson arts organization to announce changes to its season in response to the health crisis. Arizona Opera announced plans last week to host outdoor recitals and a movie version of its commissioned opera "The Copper Queen" instead of the season of five staged operas it had planned. Arizona Theater Company officials in early July said they would present a few plays online instead of the season they had planned for their home stage at the Temple of Music & Art downtown.
The orchestra has been dark since March, when Gov. Doug Ducey issued his stay-at-home order. The orchestra, whose season was set to run through mid-April, was forced to cancel 37 events including its final orchestra performances and the annual young artist concerts that included new works written by members of the Young Composers Project.
The orchestra turned to donors and received more than $512,000 in federal paycheck protection program funds to pay its 80 core musicians through August. The musicians are in the final year of a three-year union contract with the orchestra, Haines said.
In addition to performances, Gomez said the orchestra plans to continue and expand its educational offerings including the Young Composers Project, which teaches youths 8 to 18 years old how to compose classical music. The groundbreaking 27-year-old project — which until recent years was the only one of its kind — will move online for the 2020-21 school year, Gomez said.
"I actually am optimistic. I think this is an exciting opportunity for us," Haines said. "We are not going to walk away from this. We need to ensure that we are putting music in people's hands when we talk about accessibility and accessibility to the arts, this is going to redefine what that is."
Gomez said the move to digital content is "reinvigorating" the orchestra and its mission.
"What I like about the digital (platform) is you get a chance to really shake things up, to show the followers of the TSO something that they are not used to" and to attract new audiences as well, he said.
"Music has kept all of us sane during this time. We shouldn’t forget about the power of music. Whether it's digital or live, music inspires."
