Tucson '80s metal cover band The Dirt lands headlining gig at AVA

By most accounts, more than 1,000 people showed up to the parking lot at The Station Pub & Grill in Marana on May 1 when Tucson ‘80s metal cover band The Dirt Band played an outdoor show.

They had expected several hundred people, or maybe a few more than the 650 who showed up for their first show at the Station right before COVID hit.

But when they went on the makeshift stage in the parking lot of the sports bar/restaurant at 8235 N. Silverbell Road, every inch of the asphalt lot and the small plaza’s walkways were packed.

Some guys in the audience knew some folks at the AVA at Casino del Sol, and one call led to another, and in July The Dirt drummer Andy Saenz got an improbable invitation: Would he and his fledgling band want to headline a Tucson stage that’s normally reserved for national acts?

“I was shocked and surprised,” said Saenz. “I couldn’t believe they would let us do it ... because we weren’t opening for another band. I had known that they don’t normally let local bands (headline).”

On Friday, Oct. 1, The Dirt will play the biggest — and only their fourth — show of its career at the 5,000-capacity AVA.